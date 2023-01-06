Navi Mumbai: NMMC to ensure waste segregation practiced at food joints & other bulk waste generators | File/Representative

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has now shifted their focus on ensuring all food joints segregate their waste. Intially, they focused on ensuring waste segregation was happening at household level.

The municipal commissioner (additional charge of NMMC) Abhijit Bangar directed officials to pay special attention to the food joints and make it compulsory for them to keep separate bins for wet and dry waste.

The commissioner also directed that the nodal officers, recently appointed department heads to start visiting their respective departments and follow up until the cleanliness improves.

NMMC's 'Bulk waste generator project' to promote waste segregation in hotels, fast food joints and other large establishments

The civic body ahead of Swacch Survekshan 2023 was focused on promoting waste segregation in households across the city. They have now widened their ambit and are hoping to get hotels, societies, and institutions, where waste is generated on large scale, to segregate regularly.

“In terms of disposing of waste at the place where it is generated, the 'Zero Waste Model' is a very effective initiative and proud of the fact that Navi Mumbai is at the forefront of it,” said Bangar.

He asked officials to increase its scope and take swift action to implement the Zero Waste Slum Model in every slum. Cleanliness is the identity of Navi Mumbai and the commissioner gave instructions to recognize its strengths and take planning steps to make it more powerful.

