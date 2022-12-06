Navi Mumbai: NMMC ropes in sanitation workers to spread awareness on waste segregation

Sanitation workers of NMMC | Sourced Photo

Since garbage collectors play a major role in the day-to-day cleanliness of the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to rope them to create awareness for waste segregation.

The civic body has given them a transparent jacket with a message written on dry and wet waste segregation.

The civic body has been taking a number of measures to get the number one spot in the cleanliness survey, it is stressing on household waste segregation. This helps the civic body to easily transport and process them.

“It is very important for every citizen to keep the waste in their house separately at the place where it is generated. In order to promote green and blue coloured garbage bins respectively for dry and wet storing, the civic body has decided to use waste collection workers,” said an official from the Solid Waste Management department.

He added that a total of 720 drivers and cleaners have been given fluorescent-colored jackets. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department and NMMC Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Mission Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Sonawane was present.