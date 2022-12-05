Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs officials to speed up street vendors registration

Rajesh Narvekar, the newly appointed commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has registered a total of 3055 street vendors for the Special Credit Facility Scheme of the Central Government-sponsored Prime Minister's Self-Development. The civic body has a target of registration of a total of 6,839 street vendors.

During the COVID lockdown, the livelihood of many street vendors was adversely affected and now they are being provided Rs 10,000 micro-credit under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

Under the scheme, street vendors will get a working capital loan of up to Rupees 10,000 with a repayment period of one year and a 7% interest subsidy if repaid every month.

After the repayment of the first loan of Rs.10,000, vendors will be eligible for Rs.20,000 and Rs.50,000 loans respectively.

During a meeting, the municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar reviewed the status and directed all department officers and ward officials to work on weekends and complete the registration. Officials from banks were also present during the meeting.

The civic body has appealed to street vendors to visit their nearest ward offices and register their names with Aadhaar card/election card/ferry license / Gumasta licenses / possibly nationalized bank accounts and register with their mobile Aadhaar card by December 7, 2022 and take benefits of the scheme.