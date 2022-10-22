e-Paper Get App
Fun in learning: NMMC launches waste segregation game for kids

The game tests kids' knowledge about the components of wet and dry waste and is available on NMMC's Instagram page.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Fun in learning: NMMC launches waste segregation game for kids | Representational pic
Navi Mumbai: After securing the third rank in the Cleanliness Survey 2022, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched the 'Play Waste Segregation' game for children.

The game tests kids' knowledge about the components of wet and dry waste and is available on NMMC's Instagram page.

The most important part of solid waste management (SWM) is the segregation of waste at source, into three categories namely wet, dry, and household hazardous. Under the aegis of the Central Government's 'Swachh Survekshan 2023', the NMMC had decided to run its own campaign 'Swachhata Ke Do Rang' between October 17-22 to spread public awareness about wet and dry waste.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar launched the game on Instagram on Thursday. One can access the game by visiting NMMC's Instagram page @nmmconline or by visiting the online link https://www.instagram.com/ar/634271571616316.

A senior civic official said that the team appointed by NMMC for handling social media developed the game on Instagram. “After clicking on the link, a crown will appear on the head of the person playing the game and icons marked 'Olu' (wet garbage) and 'Suku' (dry garbage) will be seen on either side. Names of materials such as paper, flowers, and fruits will appear one by one in the middle of the crown. Knowing which material goes into wet waste and which one goes into dry waste, the children tilt their head to the left or right side and the marks obtained by them are displayed according to the correct answer,” said the official. He added that while playing the game, children will automatically learn about waste segregation.

“The game will not only increase the knowledge of children in the city regarding wet and dry waste, but also make their parents aware and realise the importance of waste sorting,” said Narvekar.

