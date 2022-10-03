Narmadapuram leads in solid, wet waste management

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram district stood first in terms of solid and wet waste management when the results of the same were declared at a function in New Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

The function was organised to honour districts for their outstanding performance under Swachh Bharat Mission in which Narmadapuram emerged as the winner.

Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Sariyam, representing the Narmadapuram district, was felicitated in New Delhi. Sariyam received a trophy and certificate from Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel.

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Additional Collector Manoj Singh Thakur, District Convener Preeti Barkade, Block Convener Ramkumar Gaur, Nitin Malviya, Deepika Lahoriya, Neha Sharma have sent congratulatory messages.

Read Also Narmadapuram: Sadbhavana Diwas observed in Saheli village on Gandhi Jayanti