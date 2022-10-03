e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: Sadbhavana Diwas observed in Saheli village on Gandhi Jayanti

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh administers the oath of drug de-addiction to all |
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Camps aimed at raising awareness on de-addiction, untouchability were organised on Gandhi Jayanti by the tribal affairs department in Saheli village, which  falls under Kesla block, on Sunday. 

On the occasion, Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Janpad Panchayat President Gangaram Kalme, Vice-President Archana Mahto and officials were present. 

The officials garlanded the photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Bhimrao Ambedkar. Post this, Collector Singh said that Sadbhavana Diwas was an occasion to discard primitive mindset and regressive practices such as untouchability. He added that the occasion reminds us to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

He told everyone present on the occasion about the ill-effects of drug addiction and administered the oath to stay away from it. 

Dance and songs on untouchability were presented by students. Essay writing and speech competitions were also held.

article-image

