Narmadapuram: Police run Chetna Campaign to check human trafficking

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Women's security wing of the district police Narmadapuram is running the Chetna Campaign to mark Shardiya Navratri, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh.

Women and girls are being made aware of dealing with adversity in various public places. Along with this, an oath was taken to stay away from human trafficking and inform the police immediately if there is was crime against women.

Under the campaign, Rangoli, Mehndi, Poster Making, Essay and Debate Competitions were organised at the School of Excellence and Girls Higher School, where SP Singh distributed prizes.

Similarly, different competitions were organised by police in schools to raise awareness.

A three-kilometre long flag march was taken out by police, keeping in view the festivals. It included Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Santosh Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (AJK) Rohit Rathore, Police Station Incharge, Kotwali, Santosh Singh Chauhan. The flag march started from the police station and returned in about one-and-a- half hours after passing through city routes.

