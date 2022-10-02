Narmadapuram: Day Island Tour organised at Satpura Tiger Reserve

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Lifting the ban on entry at Satpura Tiger Reserve after rain, Narmadapuram district administration organised a Day Island Tour with help of officials of Satpura Tiger Reserve and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation on Saturday.

On the occasion, Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurkaran Singh and Field Director of STR, L Krishnamurthy enjoyed boating from Tawa to Parsapani along with the other tourists present on the spot and reached Parsapani zone to enjoy Jungle Safari.

Collector Singh told mediapersons that new events have been proposed to draw more tourists to the spot. He added that Tawa had been linked to wildlife tourism due to which the tourists would be able to enjoy boating experience from Tawa to Parsapani. He stated that they will be able to embark on a Jungle Safari in Parsapani forest.

During boating, Chula Chokha island will be a key centre of attraction and will be opened for tourists in December 2022.