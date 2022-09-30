Narmadapuram: BJP National secretary adores 'Unity in Diversity' 

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): National secretary of the BJP and state in-charge of 'Seva Pakhwada', Vijaya Rahatkar, fervently participated in the programme titled 'Vividhta me Ekta' organised in Narmadapuram district of the state on Thursday.

While addressing people of all communities present in the programme, Ratakar rejoiced in the 'Unity in Diversity' which was being observed on the occasion and stated that all the citizens of the country, despite a drastic disparity in cultures, celebrate all festivals fervently in unison. She also suggested the attendees of the programme to learn the basics of various Indian languages, which will help them gel with each other easily.

Further in her address, Rahatkar stated that despite differences in attire, tradition, languages and food, all the citizens of the country are united by one slogan, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. She added that India is not just a piece of land on the world map, but everyone's motherland too.

Plantation drives were also conducted on the occasion, in which all the dignitaries present at the programme also lent their contribution too. This was followed by free health check-up camps near Kali temple, during which blood pressure as well as sugar levels were also tested. While the camps were in force, Rahatkar stated that PM Modi is the only leader who has always aimed towards the development of the nation.