e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Coaching centre owner sentenced to 5-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

Narmadapuram: Coaching centre owner sentenced to 5-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

The operator of the coaching institute, identified as Kamalkishore Singh Rajput, allegedly used to eve-tease and body shame her often, a few days after which he also began molesting her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The special court here has sentenced a coaching centre owner to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for harassing and molesting a teenage girl, said District Prosecution Officer RK Khandegar on Tuesday. 

Officer Khandegar added that the survivor used to visit the institute to attend coaching classes. 

According to District Prosecution Officer Khandegar, the survivor joined the coaching institute in the district on August 1, 2019, and took lessons in the institute till January 11, 2020. The operator of the coaching institute, identified as Kamalkishore Singh Rajput, allegedly used to eve-tease and body shame her often, a few days after which he also began molesting her. 

Post this, the survivor approached Dehat police station of Narmadapuram district and lodged a complaint against the coaching institute operator. Later, the matter was presented in court during which all the evidence against the coaching institute operator was produced. 

The court, after taking cognisance of all the evidences, booked the coaching institute operator under Section 354 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was pronounced guilty by the court and sentenced to 5 years of RI. A fine of Rs 4,000 was also imposed on him, officer Khandegar said.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Rape accused arrested after two years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmadapuram: Coaching centre owner sentenced to 5-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

Narmadapuram: Coaching centre owner sentenced to 5-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

Bhopal: Child budgeting important for overall development of children, says Additional Chief...

Bhopal: Child budgeting important for overall development of children, says Additional Chief...

Bhopal: Teen shuttler injured in stone pelting

Bhopal: Teen shuttler injured in stone pelting

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation’s ‘Child marriage Free India’ campaign from Oct 16 

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation’s ‘Child marriage Free India’ campaign from Oct 16 

MP: After minister raises concern over 'Love Jihad', govt asks Garba organisers to check ID cards at...

MP: After minister raises concern over 'Love Jihad', govt asks Garba organisers to check ID cards at...