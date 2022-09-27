Narmadapuram: Rape accused arrested after two years

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmdapuram police has arrested a person on charges of raping a minor, said the police on Monday. The Superintendent of Police of Narmadapuram district, Dr Gurkaran Singh had placed a reward of Rs 3,000 on him. He was on the run for the last two years.

According to Dehat police station house officer Sanjay Chouksey, the accused has been identified as Aakash Pal (21), a native of Itarsi. A case was registered against him for raping a minor on November 6, 2020 and was booked under Section 376 (2) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested recently from the district, by the police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh and Sub-divisional Officer (Police) Parag Saini.

SHO of Dehat police station, Sanjay Chouksey, Sub inspectors Aakashdeep, Ripudaman and Head constables Shubham and Ajmesh were part of the team that nabbed the accused.