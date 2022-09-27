e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: Rape accused arrested after two years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmdapuram police has arrested a person on charges of raping a minor, said the police on Monday. The Superintendent of Police of Narmadapuram district, Dr Gurkaran Singh had placed a reward of Rs 3,000 on him. He was on the run for the last two years.

According to Dehat police station house officer Sanjay Chouksey, the accused has been identified as Aakash Pal (21), a native of Itarsi. A case was registered against him for raping a minor on November 6, 2020 and was booked under Section 376 (2) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. 

The accused was arrested recently from the district, by the police team led by  Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh and Sub-divisional Officer (Police) Parag Saini. 

SHO of Dehat police station, Sanjay Chouksey, Sub inspectors Aakashdeep, Ripudaman and Head constables Shubham and Ajmesh were part of the team that nabbed the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

