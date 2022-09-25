Narmadapuram: Surprise inspection of SC/ST hostels by Commissioner, gave instructions for better arrangements 

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram Commissioner Mal Singh, as per the instructions of Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, conducted a surprise inspection of Scheduled Castes / Tribes hostels under Seva Pakhwada on Friday and took stock of the arrangements of all the hostels in the district run by Tribal Affairs Department. Students were informed about various scholarship and public welfare programmes, and numerous activities were planned. The officials for the inspection included District Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariam, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Affairs Chandrakanta Singh and other nodal officers.

The officials inquired about the problems from the students, and the superintendent questioned all of the arrangements in the hostels, such as drinking water, ration material, electricity, toilets, beds, student accommodation, and so on.

Students were also informed about the various educational schemes of Central and State Governments such as post-matric, pre-matric, meritorious scholarships, all school-level scholarships, and scholarships for foreign studies. Along with this, information on loans for starting new businesses and expanding existing businesses under the Chief Minister's Enterprise Revolution, the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, and benefits to eligible beneficiaries under Prime Minister Ujjwala 2.0 were provided.

The officials planted saplings of fruit and shade plants of different species on the hostel premises.

Commissioner Maal Singh directed the hostel superintendents to ensure better arrangements in the hostels, like organising regular health camps, sanitation, quality of food, prompt actions against the complaints, regular inspection by senior officials etc., so that the grievances of the students are resolved expeditiously.

Read Also Narmadapuram: 4 held with marijuana worth Rs 25 lakh