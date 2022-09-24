Narmadapuram: 4 held with marijuana worth Rs 25 lakh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Pipariya police have arrested four men on charges of trafficking marijuana, said police on Saturday. About 250 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from the accused.

According to SHO of Pipariya police station Umesh Tiwari, the police came to know four men were carrying marijuana in a car and heading towards Sehore district to sell it. The police were also informed that the smugglers would take the Bareilly Road to reach their destination.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team was constituted, which left for the spot to nab the accused. The team placed blockades on the road to conduct vehicle checking and eventually found the car described by the informer. The police inspected the car and discovered huge quantities of marijuana wrapped in a blue polythene bag.

Four men present in the care were identified as Aakash Bathre, Raghuveer Thakur, Neelesh Thakur and Khen Singh. When questioned, they told police that they were heading towards Sehore to sell the drugs. Following this, all four of them were taken into police custody, while the marijuana and the car were seized by the team.