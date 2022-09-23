Narmadapuram: Certificates worth Rs 1.18 lakh distributed to Ladli Laxmis

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A convention for beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana was organised in the auditorium of Narmada Mahavidyalaya (NMV College) on Friday.

The convention was held under Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan underway in the state. At the convention, scheme beneficiaries were present along with their parents and were awarded certificates worth Rs 1,18,000 by the guests on the occasion.

Saraswati Vandana and kanya poojan marked the commencement of the ceremony, after which the MLA of Sohagpur, Thakur Vijaypal Singh, took over the stage.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the women and girls of the state were being empowered. He also added that CM Chouhan ensured successful implementation of Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

In his address, Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram Maal Singh said that the state government was committed to womenís safety and honour. He further said that Ladli Laxmi Yojana paved the way for women empowerment in the state. On the occasion, IG Deepika Suri said that women empowerment was possible only with everyoneís coordinated efforts.

Following this, beneficiaries Avishka Sarathe, Fatima Khan, Tulsi Indole and others were awarded certificates.

In the end, IG Deepika Suri administered the oath to people to ensure safety, healthcare and education of girl children.