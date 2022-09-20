Narmadapuram: Students duped on pretext getting jobs, seek government help

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 40 students of schools and colleges of Seoni-Malwa submitted a written complaint to SDOP Soumya Agarwal after they were duped to the tune of thousands of rupees on pretext of getting jobs through a private institute.

After submitting a written complaint, the students demanded strict action and compensation of money from the institute, which defrauded them.

In the complaint, the students said that they had enrolled at Balaji computer academy located in Ward No 9 for a computer course. They deposited Rs 10,000 for the course but were pressured by the institute to deposit Rs 5,000 more.

The students gave in to the instituteís demands and paid the amount, only to discover that the institute had closed. The owner of the building told the students that he had rented the building and was unaware of the fraud.

The written complaint pointed out that two women representatives of the institute, Gayatri and Anju, had visited their houses earlier and had been assured of jobs after completion of course.

SDOP Soumya Agarwal, while talking to media, stated that the matter was being probed.