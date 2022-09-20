e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The special court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl, said District Prosecution Officer RK Khandegar on Tuesday. A fine of Rs 2,000 has also been slapped on the convict. 

According to Khandegar, the survivor has been identified as a 15-year-old girl. Few days back, she had left home for a stroll, when the accused Golu Rajput and Gutta Pal took the girl away on pretext of giving her a chocolate. When she accompanied them, Pal sexually assaulted her. 

Meanwhile, Rajput pushed her following which she fell on the floor. Post this, Rajput outraged her modesty. A few days after the incident, the survivor mustered courage and narrated the incident to her kin, who approached the police and the matter was presented in the court. 

Recording the survivorís statements and keeping all the evidences in view, Rajput was pronounced guilty and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as Section 376(3) of the IPC. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000, while his accomplice Pal has been acquitted by the court.

