Narmadapuram: University organises heritage tour for students

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Government Kusum University organised a travel tour to see heritages for students in Seoni-Malwa. The tour was organised to make students aware of their historical architecture, art and material science by taking a tour of centuries-old historical buildings of the city.

Senior Professor AK Yadav flagged off this historic journey. The tour included more than 45 students along with Jaya Kaithvas, Kalpana Sthapak, Prashant Chaurasia, and Rohit Malviya under the leadership of RK Raghuvanshi, principal of the college.

Vijay Singh Thakur guided the tour and informed students about the ancient Shankar Temple of the 9th century, Chor Waudi of the 18th century, the Mughal era Raja Rani, the oldest Jain temple, Jagdish temple, building of old police station and Kshatriya temple of Maratha era.

He gave detailed information on the architecture of the buildings and the construction of buildings. During the tour, the Principal of Narmada Valley School, Varsha Siju, while encouraging the students, said, 'There is a great need for historical information among the students.'