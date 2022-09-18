Narmadapuram: 1 held for warehouse robbery, stolen goods seized

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhan Nagar police have arrested a man in connection with a warehouse robbery case that took place 13 days back, said police on Saturday. The police added that as many as three more accused were involved in committing the crime who are still at large.

According to SHO of Makhan Nagar police station, Praveen Kumar Kumre, the accused has been identified as Nandu (45), a native of Raisen. Kumre told media that Nandu, along with three of his accomplices, had assaulted the watchman of the warehouse and held him captive. Thereafter, the accused barged inside the warehouse and stole 20 quintals of grams and fled in a white-coloured pick-up vehicle.

After the complaint was lodged in the police station, the police began investigations and following the trail received from the CCTV cameras, found that the accused had gone to Sehore market to sell the stolen grains. The police then swooped down on the accused Nandu.

After seizing the stolen possessions from Nandu, the police quizzed him and learnt that the pick-up vehicle used in committing the crime was stolen by him in April 2022 from Harda. Recording his statements, the police booked him under IPC provisions.

All the accused involved in the crime are history sheeters. The three other accused are being traced and will be arrested soon, the police said.