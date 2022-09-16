Narmadapuram: Two get 1-year rigorous imprisonment for eve teasing

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The court of special judges of Narmadapuram district has sentenced two youths to 1 year of rigorous imprisonment on charges of eve teasing a minor girl and stalking her, said District Prosecution Officer RK Khandegar on Friday. Khandegar added that a fine of Rs 1,000 has also been imposed on the accused duo.

According to Khandegar, the complainant is a minor girl belonging to the reserved category, who had approached police earlier. The minor girl had stated in her complaint that two youths, identified as Akhilesh Kahaar and Aakash Kahaar misbehaved with her frequently, and followed her to several places.

The matter was presented in the court wherein judges examined the facts stated by the minor girl. Verifying them with the series of incidents and connecting all the dots, the two youths were found guilty of committing the offence. The accused were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 of IPC. The court sentenced the accused duo to one year of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 1,000 on them.