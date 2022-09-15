Narmadapuram: CM announces relaxation in insurance premium for journos

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a relaxation in the insurance premium amount for journalists under the 'Journalists Health and Accident Insurance Scheme' on Thursday.

He stated that the state government will assume charge of filling the insurance premium amount of all journalists. In addition to this, CM has also declared that the new deadline to fill the insurance premium forms will be extended till September 30, which was earlier slated to shut down on Friday.

Notably, the State President of Madhya Pradesh Working Journalists Union, Radhavallabh Sharda, had presented several issues before CM Chouhan earlier, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharda, while representing all the other journalists of the state, had informed Chouhan that the financial condition of the journalists had upended drastically after Covid-19 pandemic struck.