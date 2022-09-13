e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: Collector reviews progress of welfare schemes’ execution

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh chaired a time-limit meeting to review the progress of government-led schemes here on Monday. Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, Additional Collector Manoj Singh Thakur and other officials were present.

At the meeting, Singh obtained information about works to be completed within the stipulated time from the concerned officials and issued several instructions.

Reviewing the survey works which were conducted after heavy rains lashed the district, Collector Singh directed the revenue officials to complete the survey works fast and provide compensation to the beneficiaries.

Following this, he reviewed the works to be completed in wake of the Mukhyamantri Janseva Karyakram (CM public service programme) and issued instructions to CMOs of all Janpad Panchayats, municipal officials and others who are a part of the programme to ensure that beneficiaries of their regions receive benefits of schemes. He added that the progress would be reviewed on a daily basis.

In the end, he looked into complaints registered on the CM Helpline and resolved them with immediate effect. He also warned of strict action, if the orders are not adhered to.



