Narmadapuram: Zila panchayat CEO reviews schemes, 11 workers issued explanation letters

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Narmadapuram district Manoj Sariyam chaired a departmental review meeting on Sunday. The meeting was aimed at reviewing the progress of schemes falling under the rural development department.

At the meeting, Sariyam did not find the progress satisfactory and issued explanation letters to 11 workers in the district. Post this, the CEO also issued instructions to suspend workers if no progress is made in the coming week.

Incentives of eight Assistant Development Extension Officers and Panchayat Coordinating Officers have been held back with immediate effect as no progress was made under PM Aawas Yojana.

The names of the workers who were issued explanation letters are Gaurishankar Mehra, Mahesh Sharma, Rewashankar Lowanshi, Sharad Kumar Shukla, Vijay Kumar Sahu, Amol Singh Mehra, LL Satnakar, Anil Pawar, Aarti Gaur, Mangal Vijaykar and Narayan Malviya.

