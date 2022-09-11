Narmadapuram: Seminar on promotion of tourism in tribal areas held

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised a seminar on responsible tourism from August 30 August to September 10. The International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) team is on a tour of the state.

The representatives of different countries included in the team were impressed and overwhelmed by the rural culture of Madhya Pradesh, the nature and love of the local people, its natural beauty, delicious cuisine and archaeological heritage.

The team returned to Bhopal on Monday after observing projects in Gwalior, Orchha, Khajuraho, Mandla and Chhatarpur. Delegates from the UK, South Africa, France, Sri Lanka led by Founder Director of ICRT and Managing Director of Responsible Tourism Partnership Harold Goodwin visited the world famous Ladpura Khas village in Orchha.

The villagers welcomed the delegates. The ICRT team was on a tour of district Narmadapuram on September 9.