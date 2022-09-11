Narmadapuram: Week-long health check-up camp of elephants, mahouts ends

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve officials had organised a health rejuvenation and check-up camp for elephants and mahouts in Madhai area, which ended recently. Satpura Tiger Reserve field director L Krishnamurthy, Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh, Assistant Director Pipariya, Sohagpur, Pachmarhi, Sub Divisional Officer (revenue) Sohagpur and the staff of Satpura Tiger Reserve were present during the camp.

At the camp, elephants' favourite food and fruits like banana, apple, coconut, corn, sugarcane, jaggery, and gram were fed to them. This elephant rejuvenation program was organised from September 2-9. It was to celebrate the fifth birthday of Vikram, an elephant.

The Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, also visited the camp.

The Veterinary Doctor of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Gurudutt Sharma, and Government Veterinary Officer Semi Harchand AH Khan examined the health of all the elephants and mahouts. The health check-up was done by an experts’ team from Wildlife Centre, Jabalpur. Mahouts were given a new uniform, medical kit, torch, safety cooker etc.

