e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Rao Uday Pratap Singh chairs DISHA meeting in Narmadapuram

MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh chairs DISHA meeting in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Pipariya MLA Thakur Das Nagwanshi and others were present at the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Uday Pratap Singh chaired a meeting with the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Collectorate here on Friday. Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Pipariya MLA Thakur Das Nagwanshi and others were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, MP Singh asked officials to ensure that people get benefits of public welfare schemes introduced by the state and Centre. He said that the benefits of Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyaan should be provided to all the beneficiaries.

He then reviewed the activities of the education department in the district and ordered the improvement of academic standards in schools. He also directed the officials to ensure good strength in schools where the strength is below 20. Thereafter, MP Singh obtained information about the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works and ordered the completion of the unfinished works of other schemes at a speedy pace.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Transporter duped of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Gwalior: Transporter duped of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Jabalpur: Two robbers arrested within few hours of act

Jabalpur: Two robbers arrested within few hours of act

Singrauli: Under-construction NH-39 closed till further orders

Singrauli: Under-construction NH-39 closed till further orders

Rehti: Collector reviews preparations for Navratri fest

Rehti: Collector reviews preparations for Navratri fest