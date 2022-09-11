MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh chairs DISHA meeting in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Uday Pratap Singh chaired a meeting with the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Collectorate here on Friday. Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Pipariya MLA Thakur Das Nagwanshi and others were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, MP Singh asked officials to ensure that people get benefits of public welfare schemes introduced by the state and Centre. He said that the benefits of Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyaan should be provided to all the beneficiaries.

He then reviewed the activities of the education department in the district and ordered the improvement of academic standards in schools. He also directed the officials to ensure good strength in schools where the strength is below 20. Thereafter, MP Singh obtained information about the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works and ordered the completion of the unfinished works of other schemes at a speedy pace.