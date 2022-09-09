Narmadapuram: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The court of special judge here has sentenced a rape convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor, said the District Public Prosecution Officer Rajendra Khandegar on Friday. He added that a fine of Rs 5000 had also been imposed on him.

According to Khandegar, the survivor’s father had approached the police on July 29, 2020, who alleged that his daughter was missing from home since last night. The police lodged a complaint and began an investigation. Later, the investigating team nabbed the accused, identified as Arjun, along with the survivor from Indore. According to survivor’s statements, the accused had allegedly outraged her modesty, after which he was taken into police custody.

The matter was presented in the court. Thereafter, examined the evidence including medical reports, thereby pronouncing Arjun as guilty. He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to 20 years of RI.

