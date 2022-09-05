Narmadapuram: Illegal portion of house of murder accused razed

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The illegally-built portion of accused persons involved in murder of youth in Itarsi on Saturday night was demolished on Sunday. Police force, executive magistrate and district administration reached accused Ankit Bhat’s house on Sunday morning to demolish the illegally-built section. The action was executed within an hour. The police stated that similar action would be taken against people involved in heinous crimes.

Police had arrested three youths under Sections 307, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC for stabbing two persons on Saturday night in Itarsi. One of the victims succumbed to injuries while the other is undergoing treatment.

According to SHO of Itarsi police station Ram Sanehi Chouhan, the victims have been identified as Rohit Rajput (23) and Gajendra Patel. The duo was stabbed by Ankit Bhat (21), Rahul Rajput (27) and Aman (25) over an old argument.

Rohit and Gajendra were rushed to Dayal hospital where Rohit died while Gajendra’s treatment was underway. Itarsi police constituted separate teams to arrest the accused. The youths are being questioned to ascertain the exact reason for committing the crime, said SHO Chouhan.