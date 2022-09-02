Narmadapuram: BJP MLA protests against officials’ misconduct

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging misconduct by central discom Deputy General Manager, the MLA of Narmadapuram district Dr Sitasharan Sharma, along with his supporters, held protests against arbitrary behaviour of the discom officials on Friday. The MLA and his supporters staged the protest when the DGM Ankur Mishra left the office for electricity metre checking.

MLA Sharma told the media that he staged a protest after receiving numerous complaints from the residents of the district against Mishra. He added that many people have levelled allegations against him for issuing inflated bills.

During the protest, Mishra requested MLA to halt action, which later turned down. In response to the GM's request, MLA Sharma stated that the protest would continue, while demanding strict action against Mishra. Sharma also alleged that discom are rude and often fail to take immediate action.

Read Also Narmadapuram: Development projects discussed at municipality meet