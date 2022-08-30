Narmadapuram: Development projects discussed at municipality meet

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The President-in-Council meeting chaired by the members of the Narmadapuram municipality was held on Monday, in which numerous issues were discussed. President of Narmadapuram municipality, Neetu Yadav, CMO Vinod Kumar Shukla, Superintendent Prashant Jain and other officials were present.

As many as 28 issues pertaining to healthcare, electricity, construction works as well as water supply were discussed. It was decided to employ five electricity personnel as well as two drivers for carrying out electricity-related works in the district, while purchase of new electricity equipment was also finalised.

Discussing the construction works, every member present in the meeting also unanimously agreed to deploy as many as ten workers for the upkeep of the gardens of the district and carry out construction and repairing works from ward no. 1 till ward no. 33 of the district.

To maintain hygiene across the district, the officials agreed to purchase handcarts. It was also decided to pay the dues to beneficiaries of Shehri Aajeevika Mission. President Neetu Yadav reiterated her objective of achieving overall development of the district.

