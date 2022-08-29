Narmadapuram: Itarsi Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade holds meet

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade held a meeting at Suhag Marriage Hall on Sunday. The meeting, which was attended by all officials and members of Young Brigade, was addressed by the organisation's state working president Gajanand Tiwari.

The aim of the meeting was to unite Congressmen at the local level with the help of efforts made by the Young Brigade. A plan was prepared to take all Congressmen together along with the party workers at grassroot level for a movement from streets of Itarsi to New Delhi.

At the meeting, many important decisions were taken regarding strengthening of the organisation. District and city presidents were given instructions to fill all vacant posts of Seva Dal Young Brigade at block level by appointing honest, sincere and loyal workers. Gajanand Tiwari said that an outline was prepared at the meeting for a tour of Narmadapuram on foot with the members of Young Brigade in coming days.