Narmadapuram: College, school students told about traffic rules

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under Road Safety Week, which will be observed across the state till Sunday, the traffic police of Narmadapuram district informed students of Dolariya government college about traffic rules and regulations on Saturday. Higher secondary school students were also present.

The traffic police incharge Ashish Pawar and SHO of Dolariya police station Umashankar Yadav shed light on the traffic control and traffic-appropriate behaviour to all the students in presence of college principal. The students were also told about traffic signals, machines and interceptor vehicles. After highlighting all necessary information, the cops asked students to share the information with their friends and others.

Earlier this week, the traffic police held a similar session at Samaritans School, Narmadapuram and also took out a rally along with autorickshaw drivers to spread awareness among masses.

