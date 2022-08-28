e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: College, school students told about traffic rules

The traffic police incharge Ashish Pawar and SHO of Dolariya police station Umashankar Yadav shed light on the traffic control and traffic-appropriate behaviour to all the students in presence of college principal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under Road Safety Week, which will be observed across the state till Sunday, the traffic police of Narmadapuram district informed students of Dolariya government college about traffic rules and regulations on Saturday. Higher secondary school students were also present.

The traffic police incharge Ashish Pawar and SHO of Dolariya police station Umashankar Yadav shed light on the traffic control and traffic-appropriate behaviour to all the students in presence of college principal. The students were also told about traffic signals, machines and interceptor vehicles. After highlighting all necessary information, the cops asked students to share the information with their friends and others.

Earlier this week, the traffic police held a similar session at Samaritans School, Narmadapuram and also took out a rally along with autorickshaw drivers to spread awareness among masses.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspects Bailey bridge construction works
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: College, school students told about traffic rules

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand crisis: Congress Legislative Party meets to deliberate on next action

Jharkhand crisis: Congress Legislative Party meets to deliberate on next action

Asia Cup 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19; set to join Team India in Dubai, says...

Asia Cup 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19; set to join Team India in Dubai, says...

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man