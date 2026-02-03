 Bhopal News: High Court Rejects Man’s Plea For Wife’s Virginity Test
Bhopal News: High Court Rejects Man's Plea For Wife's Virginity Test

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
Bhopal News: High Court Rejects Man’s Plea For Wife’s Virginity Test | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has turned down a petition filed by a man who sought a virginity test of his wife. Justice Vivek Jain passed the order.

As per HC order, court does not find any substance in plea made by petitioner-husband to subject respondent-wife to medical examination, as said examination would be nothing but a virginity test and would amount to invasion of privacy of an individual.

Petitioner had filed divorce petition on ground that wife refused to enter into sexual relationship and that it amounted to cruelty. Wife, however, raised defence that she was in fact subjected to sodomy by petitioner-husband.

A counter-allegation was made by respondent-wife that petitioner-husband committed sodomy on her and, therefore, she be subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether she had ever entered into sexual relationship with anybody and whether she had been subjected to sodomy or anal intercourse at any point of time.

