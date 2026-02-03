 Indore News: 2 Held For Sensational Attack On History Sheeter In Kolar
A Special Investigation Team analysed footage from nearly 500 CCTV cameras and arrested two of the assailants Anil Kushwaha and Akhilesh Pandey from Rewa. Officials claimed that the alleged mastermind was a mining contractor from Rewa and efforts were underway to arrest the remaining accused. Kuldeep Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Monday arrested two of the accused involved in sensational broad daylight attack on a history sheeter, which took place on January 25.

Police investigations revealed that the attack was a fallout of a rivalry between two groups in a dispute over illegal mining activities in Rewa.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chorhata police station area of Rewa, has 12 criminal cases including murder registered against him and had recently been released from jail. He was in a dispute with Sachin Kushwaha over mining, with counter cases filed between the two groups.

On January 25, Kuldeep’s car was intercepted while he was with his relative and fiancee. Over half a dozen miscreants brutally assaulted him with hammers, iron rods and sticks and fled the spot while damaging his car.

