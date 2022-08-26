Narmadapuram: Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspects Bailey bridge construction works

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspected the Bailey bridge, the construction works of which are underway at Sukhtawa bridge on Friday. During this, Collector Singh also interacted with the Army Lieutenant Colonel SS Mehta and learnt that the construction works of the bridge are underway at a rapid pace. Mehta added that the construction work will be wrapped up in two days. Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam and NH personnel also present alongside Collector Singh during this.

Notably, the 102 VC Indian Army Engineering team from Bhopal is indulged in the construction works of the Bailey bridge, which will be 93 feet long and 10.50 feet wide and will be able to endure a weight of 40 tonnes. As many as four Poklane machines, two JCBs and one crane have also been deployed to expedite the construction works of the bridge.

Army Lieutenant Colonel SS Mehta is supervising the construction works of the bridge. Itarsi SDO Madan Singh Raghuwanshi told the media that the Army team had set the construction works in motion in the wee hours of Friday. The Commandant of the Bhopal team will also reach Sukhtawa on Friday evening.

