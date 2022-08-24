Narmadapuram: Collector Singh resolves over 33 problems at public hearing

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh resolved more than 33 complaints during a public hearing held at the collectorate here on Tuesday.

Taking cognisance of issue put forth by Gulab Dhurve, whose 16-year old son Vivek Dhurve has been diagnosed with sickle-cell anaemia, collector asked the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) to conduct necessary tests of the ailing boy and provide medical facilities. In addition, he assured Dhurve of financial aid required for the boy's treatment.

After this, collector Singh listened to the ordeal of Kesla block resident, Bhawani Kasde, who told him that her father passed away in April 2022 but she did not receive benefits under Sambal Yojana. Collector Singh ordered financial aid under Sambal Yojana to Kasde immediately.

Post this, Singh learnt about struggles of women self-help groups who said they did not receive salaries in the last five months. Expressing dismay, Singh directed the women and child development department to release their wages.

Zila Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, Additional Collector Manoj Singh Thakur and SDM Vandana Jat were present on the occasion.