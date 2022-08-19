Narmadapuram: Junior women's swimming championship to begin today

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Round 1 of Khelo India Junior Women's Swimming Series 2022 will begin in Narmadapuram district on Saturday. The swimming championship will witness participation of swimmers in Under-18 and Under-15 competitions and is being organised under the aegis of Swimming Federation of India and Sports Authority of India. Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association is the official body responsible for conducting the Round 1 of the championship.

MP Swimming Association President Piyush Sharma shed light on the details of the championship at a press conference organised on Friday, to inform that the country has been divided into 5 zones for championship. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar have been placed in Zone 4. He also mentioned that the top 5 winners of each event of the championship will be awarded a cash prize by the government.

Round 1 of the championship will commence at 9 am at Narmada Tarun Pushkar swimming pool while the championship will officially be inaugurated by chief guest MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma and Narmadapuram Municipality President Neetu Mahendra Yadav at 4 pm on the same day.