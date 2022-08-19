Narmadapuram: Police confiscate illicit liquor; accused in custody

Representative Picture |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team, comprising police officials and excise department personnel seized three crates of illicit liquor from Patwari colony and Narayan Nagar locality of Narmadapuram district on Thursday. The accused involved in the trade of illicit liquor was sent to police custody after confiscation of the booty.

Under the campaign brought in force in the district to curb collection, transportation and trade of illicit liquor, the team consisting of police officials as well as excise staff inspected two suspicious houses in the district on Thursday, as per the directions of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. The team first reached the house located in Patwari Colony, where they discovered 16 crates of country-made liquor. The team took the accused present on the spot, identified as Rajesh Sarathe, into custody under section 34(2) of the IPC.

Continuing the investigation further, the team stumbled across 2 crates of Goa whisky and two other crates containing beer and other liquor from the house located at Narayan Nagar. The estimated cost of all the crates seized is around Rs 81,500. The accused Rajesh Sarathe will soon be produced in court.

