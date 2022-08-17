e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram district immerses in Independence Day celebrations

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, who hoisted the flag and took salute. Post this, he read out Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's message.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Patriotism prevailed throughout Narmadapuram district on Monday, which was Independence Day. The main function was organised at the police parade ground.

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, who hoisted the flag and took salute. Post this, he read out Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's message.

This was followed by police parades, which were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Rathore. In the end, Pandini Vidyapeeth took over the stage to present mellifluous renditions of Madhya Pradesh cultural songs.

Despite heavy rain, police and cultural groups ensured thick attendance on the occasion. During this, the fervour exhibited by the children of Shanti Niketan Montessori School was a treat to the eyes, who beautifully sang the soulful patriotic song Namo Namo.

In the end, officials and employees were felicitated for outstanding performance in their respective fields. Joint collector Mohini Sharma, Narmadapuram Tehsildar Shailendra Badonia, Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra and others received awards.

District Police was declared a platoon while Special Armed Forces 17th Corps, E company Bhind finished second and Hoshangabad home guards stood third.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Patriotism kindles in collector and SP-led massive tricolour rally
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalNarmadapuram district immerses in Independence Day celebrations

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes