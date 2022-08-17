Narmadapuram district immerses in Independence Day celebrations

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Patriotism prevailed throughout Narmadapuram district on Monday, which was Independence Day. The main function was organised at the police parade ground.

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, who hoisted the flag and took salute. Post this, he read out Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's message.

This was followed by police parades, which were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Rathore. In the end, Pandini Vidyapeeth took over the stage to present mellifluous renditions of Madhya Pradesh cultural songs.

Despite heavy rain, police and cultural groups ensured thick attendance on the occasion. During this, the fervour exhibited by the children of Shanti Niketan Montessori School was a treat to the eyes, who beautifully sang the soulful patriotic song Namo Namo.

In the end, officials and employees were felicitated for outstanding performance in their respective fields. Joint collector Mohini Sharma, Narmadapuram Tehsildar Shailendra Badonia, Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra and others received awards.

District Police was declared a platoon while Special Armed Forces 17th Corps, E company Bhind finished second and Hoshangabad home guards stood third.