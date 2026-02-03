Bhopal News: District-Level Trauma Centres Non-Functional For 10 Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Trauma centres proposed to be established at district level in Madhya Pradesh have not been made fully functional despite budgetary allocations over the last 10 years.

At present, trauma centres are operational only in medical colleges across the state. This year too, Union Budget has laid special emphasis on development of trauma centres.

As per a reply of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rajya Sabha in 2015, five trauma centres were proposed at Shivpuri, GR Medical College Gwalior, Sagar, Narsingpur and Seoni. Of these, four were planned at district level, while one was to function in a medical college.

Initially, there was a plan to establish a trauma centre every 100 km along National Highways. In Bhopal, a trauma centre was proposed at JP Hospital premises, but it has not been started so far.

Union Budget 2026-27 prioritises strengthening emergency and trauma care by establishing new specialisedcentres at district hospitals, backed by a record total health allocation exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. The initiative aims to expand trauma care capacity nationwide to ensure 24x7 access to life-saving services.

The MP state budget has also allocated funds for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, including Rs 120 crore for establishing Super Speciality Hospitals under PMSSY scheme, which generally house trauma units. In addition, significant allocations have been made for new and existing medical colleges with trauma facilities.

The MP budget for 2025-26 has proposed around Rs 4,000 crore for National Health Mission, which supports emergency and trauma services at district level.

Gandhi Medical College neurologist DrAnjeev Kumar Chaurasia said that so far no trauma centre is fully functional at district level in the state. At some places, construction of buildings has been completed, but trauma centres have not started functioning.

Process is still on for trauma centres. Facilities are available in medical colleges, but as far as district-level trauma centres are concerned, the process is still underway.

Dr Yogesh Nikhsra, Deputy Director Health