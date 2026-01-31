 Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm

Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm

ACP Baghel said the short postmortem examination report suggested that the bullet was fired from a very close range. The bullet reportedly entered through the temple and exited from the head. Doctors said that such an injury was usually seen in cases of suicide, as the deposition of carbon was heavier in the entrance wound.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy studying in class three died of a gunshot injury he received in his head under mysterious circumstances at his home in JP Nagar area under Gautam nagar police station limits.

The child was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition late Friday night where he succumbed during treatment.

ACP Hanumanganj Rakesh Singh Baghel said the victim Ibrahim, son of a contractor Rizwan Lala, was found lying in the balcony of his house at around 1 AM on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Rizwan’s wife claimed she ran upstairs on hearing the gunshot and saw her son lying unconscious while a pistol was lying nearby.

Read Also
MP News: Bhopal Girl Child Rape & Murder Case; High Court Confirms Death Sentence In Jabalpur
article-image

She immediately called her husband who was out for dinner. Rizwan rushed back home and admitted Ibrahim to Kamla Nehru Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment at around 11 AM on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition
'Adopted Child Acquires Caste Of Adoptive Parents If Biological Parents Unknown': Bombay HC
'Adopted Child Acquires Caste Of Adoptive Parents If Biological Parents Unknown': Bombay HC
Bombay HC Quashes Order Directing Nashik School To Publish Public Apology Over CBSE Affiliation Claim
Bombay HC Quashes Order Directing Nashik School To Publish Public Apology Over CBSE Affiliation Claim
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family

Police reached the spot after receiving information from hospital authorities. An FSL team carried out an investigation at the spot of the incident and collected samples and evidence. Besides a spent cartridge, the team also found a bullet mark on a wall.

ACP Baghel said the short post mortem examination report suggested that the bullet was fired from a very close range. The bullet reportedly entered through the temple and exited from the head. Doctors said that such an injury was usually seen in cases of suicide as deposition of carbon was heavier in the entrance wound.

The statement of the boy’s family would be recorded to establish if he was disturbed over some issue, the ACP added.

Police officials said that a case under the Arms Act would be registered against Ibrahim’s uncle Wahid Noor ( to whom the pistol belonged) and he would soon be rounded up for questioning about the source of the illegal weapon.

The incident was being probed from all possible angles and further action would be taken as per the investigation, officials added.

Accidental firing not ruled out

ACP Baghel said that cleaning work was going on at Rizwan’s house for the past two days. During this time, Ibrahim found the pistol. It was possible that while playing, the boy may have loaded the pistol after which a cartridge got into the chamber.

As usual in childish behaviour, he placed the gun on his temple and assuming it to be empty he pulled the trigger, resulting in the fatal injury.

The illegal pistol belongs to victim’s uncle

Police investigations revealed that the .32 bore pistol involved in the incident was illegal and belonged to Rizwan’s brother-in-law Wahid Noor. Rizwan claimed that earlier Wahid stayed in the same house and may have kept the pistol somewhere which Ibrahim found during the cleaning work.

Investigations also revealed that Ibrahim’s father Rizwan had two licensed firearms which included a 30 calibre pistol and a .22 rifle. However, he had sold the rifle some time back.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Directorate of Enforcement Attaches Assets Of Ex-Health Official, Wife
Bhopal News: Directorate of Enforcement Attaches Assets Of Ex-Health Official, Wife
Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm
Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm
MP News: Youth Dies After Consuming Poison Outside Girlfriend’s Home In Guna
MP News: Youth Dies After Consuming Poison Outside Girlfriend’s Home In Guna
MP News: New Memorandum of Understanding Ushers More Banking Options For MP Transco Employees In...
MP News: New Memorandum of Understanding Ushers More Banking Options For MP Transco Employees In...
MP News: Domestic Help, Jeweller Arrested For ₹12.7 Lakh Jewellery Theft In Jabalpur
MP News: Domestic Help, Jeweller Arrested For ₹12.7 Lakh Jewellery Theft In Jabalpur