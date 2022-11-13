Navi Mumbai: One killed, four injured after brawl between two groups | Pexels

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old man died and four others were injured after a brawl followed by a minor tiff between two groups on Saturday evening in Ghansoli. The group had a minor tiff in the morning, said police. The Koparkhairane police arrested two people in connection with the brawl.

According to the police, after a tiff between Ruhan Shaikh and Bally on Saturday morning in the Ghansoli area, Ruhan, along with his friends, were attacked by Bally and his group with beer bottles and hockey sticks at Balaji Society in Sector 4 in Ghansoli when

During the brawl, four to five of them received injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. However, one of them died due to injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Ghansoli resident Naseer Imtiyaz Shaikh was identified.

Police are investigating whether they had any old animosities

Senior police inspector Ajay Bhosale from Koparkhairane police station, said that both groups had a minor tiff on Saturday morning and later had a fight in the evening. However, he added that the police are investigating whether they had any old animosities. During the brawl, four others were also injured, but they are now out of danger.

Meanwhile, police arrested two people in connection with the incident. Rajeev Sagar Shah and Mohhamed Kaif Merchant are members of both groups. A case has been registered against them under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC, and they are conducting further investigation.