Navi Mumbai: 14 villages proposed to be included in NMMC expecting to be included before civic elections

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: With the delay in the civic election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the villagers of the fourteen villages that have been proposed to be included in NMMC are expecting the process of inclusion to be completed earlier and that they can participate in the civic election too. These 14 villages were represented by two corporators prior to their exclusion from the NMMC in 2077.

Villagers under the banner of Chauda Gaon Sarv Pakshiya Sangharsh Samiti have been following the matter with the state government for a long time.

Laxman Patil, president of the committee, said they are meeting with the chief minister on Sunday in Kalyan to hand over their demand to issue final approval for the inclusion of 14 villages in the NMMC.

"All the processes have been completed, and now a final government resolution will be issued, and we are meeting with the CM on Sunday in Kalyan to request for early approval," said Patil.

Villages are expecting election

He added that they are expecting the NMMC election to be conducted with the inclusion of these villages. Prior to exclusion, two corporators represented these 14 villages."This will be decided by the election department of the NMMC regarding the number of seats from these 14 villages," said Patil.

After the inclusion, the NMMC administration will prepare a separate development plan (DP) for 14 villages. The civic body will work in the DP after a final notification is issued by the state government.

These villages lack basic facilities

According to the civic body, these villages lack basic facilities, and the DP will include improving the basic infrastructure. Even the accessibility from NMMC to these villages will be a challenge as the mountains of Parsik Hill separate them. For faster and better connectivity, a tunnel would be required to be constructed in the future.

Patil said that apart from basic infrastructure, drinking water is a major issue. "KDMC has bus services, but those are limited to a few villages," said Patil. He added that there are only two Zila Parishad schools and many villages are around 5 km away from the highway.

"There are five group panchayats of 14 villages," said Patil. These villages are Dahisar, Mokashi, Walivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Vaklan, Yamali, Narivali, Vele, Nagaon, Bhandali, Uttarshiv, and Goteghar.