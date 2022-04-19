e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 in last 50 days under NMMC

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

There was no death reported due to Covid in the last 50 days under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

Even the number of active cases is dropping each day as more persons are getting discharged than new cases are detected. On April 18, a total of 2 patients were discharged while only 1 new case of Covid was reported. At present, the number of active cases under NMMC stands 18. Of the total 18 cases, 13 people are getting treatment at their homes.

In December, the civic body had seen only two deaths due to Covid. However, the number of active cases started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid. The number of active cases had reached over 17,000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2,000.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:04 AM IST