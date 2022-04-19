Mumbai: With 34 cases, city starts week with COVID-19 decline

Days after witnessing Covid-19 surge, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a drop of 53.54 per cent in pandemic cases, with 59 new infections and zero death being reported in the last 24 hours. However, the health officials have attributed this drop to the decrease in Covid testing.

Similarly, the city witnessed a slight drop in cases, with 34 infections and zero death being reported on Monday, pushing its tally to 10,58,799, with 19,562 deaths so far.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state’s surveillance officer, said the decline on Monday and surge on Wednesday is a trend during pandemics. “It must be seen if the positivity rate (in Mumbai) is rising or declining. Now, it is in the range of 0.5 to 0.7 per cent… the weekly trend must be considered instead of a daily change in cases due to variable factors like daily tests,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:33 AM IST