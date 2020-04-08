Navi Mumbai: No buying after 5 pm Police steps up with stricter measures as people won’t stop stepping out

In the new order, Rajkumar Vhatak, joint commissioner of police of Navi Mumbai said that there has been a rise in the number of people who have contracted the virus in its jurisdiction as people are not following the government guidelines.

The Navi Mumbai police had also appealed to the citizens through social media and had warned that they would take a strict step if people continued to come out of their homes unnecessarily. The police carried out a march across the city and announced the decision.

The total positive cases of COVID19 has reached 48 under the Navi Mumbai police's jurisdiction. The Panvel police have already issued grocery shop details for home delivery. Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel police said that people do not step out of their homes after 5 pm and order groceries during daytime.

“Only medicine shops and APMC will be open round the clock and other essential shops will open between 9 am and 5 pm,” said Landge. The police have also issued guidelines for grocery shops. Sanitize every buyer and ensure that all products are sold on MRP.

“The shop cannot be manned by a person of 60 years or above and ensure social distancing of at least 1 metre,” said Landge. He added that they can take orders for home delivery within 500 metres.