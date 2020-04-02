Coronavirus in Mumbai: NMMC launches phone & online survey to reach infected people

At a time when the number of suspected COVID-19 cases and those testing positive for the virus is increasing, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with a novel idea to reach the maximum number of people by undertaking a medical survey, both online and telephonic.

The health department of the NMMC has prepared a questionnaire related to travel and health problems. “The survey has seven questions, which residents can answer voluntarily,” said Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer, NMMC.

Apart from name, address and contact number, residents will be asked mainly about their travel history. Residents will also have to mention whether or not they are under NMMC jurisdiction.

The other questions are: Do you have fever? Do you have a sore throat? Do you have a cold? Do you have breathlessness? Have you been in contact with a person who has travelled outside India in the last one month?The civic body has also requested citizens to share correct information, as otherwise, the purpose of the survey will be defeated. “Citizens need not be worried or afraid to share correct information. If anyone has travelled outside the country or came in close contact with such a person, they must contact the health department.