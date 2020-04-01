Coronavirus in Mumbai: First COVID-19 patient in Dharavi - what we know about him

A 56-year-old man from Asia's biggest slum, Dharavi, was tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. This is the first case in the slum-dwelling which is spread over 2.1 square kilometres and houses a population of over 15 lakh.

According to sources, the patient first encountered symptoms of the disease on March 23 and went to a local practitioner. On March 26, he went to Sion Hospital and was admitted there on March 29. He was tested positive of the virus today (April 1). Reportedly, he had no travel history and has a garment shop in AKG Nagar, Dharavi.

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers reached the spot and the Police has sealed the SRA society, where the person lived. The society has 300 flats and 90 shops. Swabs of his family members and the people living in his building are taken and sent for testing. All high risk contacts have been stamped and quarantined.

All senior citizens/respiratory illness patients in the area are to be tested. No one in the area is allowed to come out till the test results of all high risk contacts come out. Reportedly, the BMC will supply food/ration to the building.

Meanwhile, 33 new patients have been registered in the state on Wednesday. Of the 33 new patients, 30 are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune and 1 from Buldhana. The total confirmed cases currently are 335 and the total death count in the state is 13.