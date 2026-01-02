Mumbai Police Return 200 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹40 Lakh On Police Foundation Day 2026

Mumbai Police officials hand over recovered mobile phones to rightful owners during a Police Foundation Day programme in the South Regional Division | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: To mark Police Foundation Day, the Mumbai Police organised a special programme to return stolen and lost mobile phones to their rightful owners.

The event was held in the presence of Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Regional Division, and under the guidance of Dr Mohitkumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 02.

200 mobile phones recovered through technical analysis

As part of the initiative, cyber officers from various police stations in Zone 02, along with crime detection teams and the zonal cyber laboratory, worked tirelessly and used technical analysis to trace the devices.

A total of 200 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh, were successfully recovered and handed over to the complainants.

Complainants thank police for prompt action

After receiving their mobile phones, the complainants expressed satisfaction and thanked the Mumbai Police for their efficiency and prompt service.

The Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring citizens’ safety and effectively resolving complaints, stating that they will continue to leverage modern technology to provide better and more efficient services to the public.

