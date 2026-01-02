Western Railway To Operate 13-Hour Major Block Between Grant Road & Mumbai Central On January 3–4 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Western Railway (WR) will undertake a major traffic block of 13 hours on the UP and Down slow lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations from 11 pm on Saturday, January 3, to 12 noon on Sunday, January 4, 2026, to facilitate the on going demolition of the Elphinstone bridge.

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all UP slow line suburban services will be diverted to the UP fast line between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. Down slow line services will run on the Down fast line between Churchgate and Mahim.

As a result, down slow line trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations due to the non-availability of platforms, and at Lower Parel and Mahim stations owing to inadequate platform length.

WR said the block will lead to the cancellation of nearly 120 suburban services on Sunday and 19 services on Saturday.

In addition, some Churchgate-bound trains will be short-terminated or reversed at Bandra or Dadar stations.

In the shadow of the above block, another major block of 7.30 hours will be undertaken on the Down slow line from 11.30 pm to 7 am for dismantling work of the road overbridge (ROB) at Prabhadevi. During this period, passengers will be permitted to travel in the opposite direction on the same ticket to reach certain stations.

For instance, commuters travelling from Churchgate towards Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi may alight at Dadar and travel in the opposite direction on the UP slow line. Similarly, passengers heading to Matunga Road and Mahim may alight at Bandra and travel in the opposite direction on the UP slow line using the same ticket.

