Navi Mumbai: NNMC organises painting competition as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program |

Navi Mumbai: As part of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" program conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a painting competition was organized for school students in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area on January 25 at Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan in Nerul and Nisarga Udayan in Koparkhairane. The competition was held from 8.00 am to 11.00 am.

The Minister of Education, Maharashtra State had given instructions regarding conducting a state-wide painting competition on the occasion of Exam Pe Charcha on a live video conference. Accordingly, a competition was organized at two places under NMMC and around 1607 students participated.

1607 students participated in competion at two venues

Of the 1607 students, around 1189 were present at Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan Nerul and the remaining at Koparkhairane venue.

The topics for the competition were provided by the centre. A winning certificate will be given to the first 3 winners, the best 10 pictures and the best 25 pictures.

Subjects of the painting competition were India's move towards becoming G-20 world leader, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Surgical strike, India's No. 1 in Covid Vaccination, Various Public Service Schemes of the Prime Minister, Swachh Bharat Mission, Self-reliant India, International Yoga Day – Modi ji caught the attention of the world, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Women freed from the trouble of stove smoke – Modi's sensitive decision.

